Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SFNC is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SFNC is $19.00, which is $0.8 above the current price. The public float for SFNC is 125.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFNC on June 16, 2023 was 656.65K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SFNC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) has dropped by -1.46 compared to previous close of 18.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SFNC’s Market Performance

SFNC’s stock has fallen by -1.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.37% and a quarterly rise of 0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Simmons First National Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for SFNC’s stock, with a -12.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFNC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SFNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SFNC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on May 09th of the previous year 2022.

SFNC Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.56. In addition, Simmons First National Corporation saw -15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from Brogdon James M, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $14.98 back on May 12. After this action, Brogdon James M now owns 24,108 shares of Simmons First National Corporation, valued at $224,700 using the latest closing price.

Massanelli Stephen C, the SEVP of Simmons First National Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Massanelli Stephen C is holding 78,829 shares at $7,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Simmons First National Corporation stands at +24.85. The total capital return value is set at 6.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.48. Total debt to assets is 5.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.