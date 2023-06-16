Should You Invest in StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STEP is $27.33, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for STEP is 48.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume for STEP on June 16, 2023 was 284.55K shares.

The stock price of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) has surged by 2.36 when compared to previous closing price of 24.20, but the company has seen a -0.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STEP’s Market Performance

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has experienced a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.63% rise in the past month, and a 2.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for STEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.93% for STEP stock, with a simple moving average of -5.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STEP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

STEP Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEP fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.28. In addition, StepStone Group Inc. saw -0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEP starting from McCabe Michael I, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $23.56 back on Jun 05. After this action, McCabe Michael I now owns 181,357 shares of StepStone Group Inc., valued at $589,000 using the latest closing price.

McCabe Michael I, the Head of Strategy of StepStone Group Inc., purchase 37,000 shares at $23.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that McCabe Michael I is holding 156,357 shares at $872,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEP

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.