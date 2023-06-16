Should You Invest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Now?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 172.70x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IAS is $22.06, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 153.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume for IAS on June 16, 2023 was 814.63K shares.

IAS) stock’s latest price update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS)’s stock price has decreased by -6.81 compared to its previous closing price of 19.17. However, the company has seen a -5.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that Integral Ad Science Buys Ad-Tech Company Publica for $220 Million

IAS’s Market Performance

IAS’s stock has fallen by -5.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.28% and a quarterly rise of 39.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.41% for IAS stock, with a simple moving average of 56.84% for the last 200 days.

IAS Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS fell by -5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.54. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 103.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from Utzschneider Lisa, who sale 35,310 shares at the price of $17.67 back on May 23. After this action, Utzschneider Lisa now owns 81,879 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $623,928 using the latest closing price.

SHARMA TOM, the Chief Product Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 13,452 shares at $17.67 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that SHARMA TOM is holding 31,941 shares at $237,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.