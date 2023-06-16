SES AI Corporation (SES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) has dropped by -2.48 compared to previous close of 2.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for SES AI Corporation (SES) by analysts is $4.00, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for SES is 212.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of SES was 772.43K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

SES stock saw an increase of 3.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 42.75% and a quarterly increase of -30.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.77% for SES AI Corporation (SES). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.22% for SES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $4 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

SES Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +33.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -37.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Gan Hong, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Jun 09. After this action, Gan Hong now owns 451,273 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $95,250 using the latest closing price.

Nealis Jing, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of SES AI Corporation, sale 10,530 shares at $1.47 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Nealis Jing is holding 1,586,664 shares at $15,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.