SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for LEDS is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEDS is $30.00, The public float for LEDS is 3.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume for LEDS on June 16, 2023 was 175.47K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LEDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) has jumped by 6.82 compared to previous close of 2.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEDS’s Market Performance

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has seen a 10.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.00% gain in the past month and a 31.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.72% for LEDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.60% for LEDS’s stock, with a 24.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEDS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LEDS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LEDS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $6 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2011.

LEDS Trading at 29.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.79%, as shares surge +34.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEDS rose by +10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, SemiLEDs Corporation saw 76.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.16 for the present operating margin

+19.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for SemiLEDs Corporation stands at -38.92. The total capital return value is set at -24.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.53. Equity return is now at value -99.10, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Based on SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.48. Total debt to assets is 59.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.