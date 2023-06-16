Root Inc. (ROOT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT)’s stock price has soared by 10.71 in relation to previous closing price of 5.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Root Inc. (ROOT) is $6.77, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for ROOT is 7.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROOT on June 16, 2023 was 111.17K shares.

ROOT’s Market Performance

ROOT stock saw an increase of 8.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 40.57% and a quarterly increase of 69.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.42% for Root Inc. (ROOT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.65% for ROOT’s stock, with a 4.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROOT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ROOT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROOT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5.50 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

ROOT Trading at 37.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +35.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROOT rose by +8.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, Root Inc. saw 42.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROOT starting from Malka Meyer, who sale 14,800 shares at the price of $4.76 back on Dec 21. After this action, Malka Meyer now owns 43,107 shares of Root Inc., valued at $70,436 using the latest closing price.

Malka Meyer, the 10% Owner of Root Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $4.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Malka Meyer is holding 57,907 shares at $97,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Root Inc. stands at -95.79. The total capital return value is set at -36.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.34. Equity return is now at value -84.60, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Root Inc. (ROOT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.42. Total debt to assets is 27.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Root Inc. (ROOT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.