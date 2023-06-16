Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Stock Observes 19.00% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has seen a 4.31% increase in the past week, with a 16.04% gain in the past month, and a 16.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for ROK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.12% for ROK’s stock, with a 19.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is above average at 28.12x. The 36-month beta value for ROK is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROK is $291.45, which is -$25.07 below than the current price. The public float for ROK is 114.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume of ROK on June 16, 2023 was 739.97K shares.

ROK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has dropped by -0.23 compared to previous close of 319.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/23 that Automation Giant Faces U.S. Probe Over China Operations

ROK Trading at 12.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $293.94. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 23.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Kulaszewicz Frank C, who sale 7,729 shares at the price of $310.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Kulaszewicz Frank C now owns 13,660 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $2,395,990 using the latest closing price.

Moret Blake D., the President and CEO of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 4,855 shares at $315.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Moret Blake D. is holding 64,425 shares at $1,529,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +11.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.46. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 153.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.