Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) by analysts is $31.44, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for RVMD is 87.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.89% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of RVMD was 917.99K shares.

RVMD) stock’s latest price update

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 25.25. However, the company has seen a 1.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RVMD’s Market Performance

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has seen a 1.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.91% decline in the past month and a 13.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for RVMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.27% for RVMD stock, with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

RVMD Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.69. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Kelsey Stephen Michael, who sale 1,230 shares at the price of $21.78 back on Mar 17. After this action, Kelsey Stephen Michael now owns 326,369 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $26,789 using the latest closing price.

Horn Margaret A, the of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 1,230 shares at $21.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Horn Margaret A is holding 100,062 shares at $26,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-730.01 for the present operating margin

+72.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -702.95. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.39. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -31.00 for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.57. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 60.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.