Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.97 in comparison to its previous close of 1.61, however, the company has experienced a -10.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REFR is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) is $3.00, The public float for REFR is 28.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On June 16, 2023, REFR’s average trading volume was 25.18K shares.

REFR’s Market Performance

REFR’s stock has seen a -10.53% decrease for the week, with a 1.32% rise in the past month and a -17.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for Research Frontiers Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.27% for REFR’s stock, with a -24.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REFR Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REFR fell by -10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6650. In addition, Research Frontiers Incorporated saw -19.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REFR starting from Daigle Darryl, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Feb 09. After this action, Daigle Darryl now owns 203,142 shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated, valued at $7,000 using the latest closing price.

Daigle Darryl, the Director of Research Frontiers Incorporated, purchase 3,500 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Daigle Darryl is holding 25,226 shares at $7,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REFR

Equity return is now at value -57.50, with -50.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.