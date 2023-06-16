Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has seen a -10.83% decrease in the past week, with a 3.88% gain in the past month, and a -35.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.19% for FRBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.67% for FRBK’s stock, with a -49.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Right Now?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is $1.00, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for FRBK is 45.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRBK on June 16, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

FRBK) stock’s latest price update

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.31 in relation to its previous close of 1.13. However, the company has experienced a -10.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRBK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FRBK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FRBK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2016.

FRBK Trading at -8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRBK fell by -10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2667. In addition, Republic First Bancorp Inc. saw -50.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRBK starting from Duster Benjamin, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Duster Benjamin now owns 100 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc., valued at $300 using the latest closing price.

MADONNA HARRY, the President of Republic First Bancorp Inc., sale 100 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MADONNA HARRY is holding 44,900 shares at $300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRBK

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.