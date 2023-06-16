REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE)’s stock price has soared by 4.87 in relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is $0.94, The public float for REE is 202.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REE on June 16, 2023 was 500.91K shares.

REE’s Market Performance

REE stock saw an increase of 0.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.44% and a quarterly increase of 5.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.07% for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.16% for REE’s stock, with a -22.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REE Trading at 15.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +13.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3853. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw 3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.