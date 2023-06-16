Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is 1.96.

The public float for PTGX is 48.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTGX on June 16, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.14relation to previous closing price of 28.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTGX’s Market Performance

PTGX’s stock has fallen by -2.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.91% and a quarterly rise of 23.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.42% for PTGX stock, with a simple moving average of 89.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

PTGX Trading at 17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.32. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 162.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -51.90 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,642.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

In conclusion, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.