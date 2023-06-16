PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) has increased by 1.24 when compared to last closing price of 19.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) is $26.23, which is $6.51 above the current market price. The public float for PWSC is 155.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PWSC on June 16, 2023 was 678.79K shares.

PWSC’s Market Performance

The stock of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has seen a 4.15% increase in the past week, with a 14.18% rise in the past month, and a 2.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for PWSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.33% for PWSC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

PWSC Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +13.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.70. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. saw -15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from HENDRAKA ANGELINA, who sale 4,542 shares at the price of $18.12 back on May 24. After this action, HENDRAKA ANGELINA now owns 129,465 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., valued at $82,301 using the latest closing price.

HENDRAKA ANGELINA, the Chief Accounting Officer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc., sale 2,130 shares at $17.10 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that HENDRAKA ANGELINA is holding 134,007 shares at $36,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.