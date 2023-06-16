PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) by analysts is $53.50, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for PCH is 79.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.23% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of PCH was 449.29K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PCH) stock’s latest price update

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.18 in comparison to its previous close of 50.82, however, the company has experienced a 6.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PCH’s Market Performance

PCH’s stock has risen by 6.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.87% and a quarterly rise of 4.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for PotlatchDeltic Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.04% for PCH’s stock, with a 12.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PCH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $55 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2022.

PCH Trading at 8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCH rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.39. In addition, PotlatchDeltic Corporation saw 16.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCH starting from COVEY MICHAEL J, who sale 48,248 shares at the price of $46.41 back on Feb 28. After this action, COVEY MICHAEL J now owns 116,768 shares of PotlatchDeltic Corporation, valued at $2,239,368 using the latest closing price.

COVEY MICHAEL J, the Director of PotlatchDeltic Corporation, sale 5,547 shares at $47.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that COVEY MICHAEL J is holding 165,016 shares at $261,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.62 for the present operating margin

+46.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for PotlatchDeltic Corporation stands at +25.09. The total capital return value is set at 15.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.09. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH), the company’s capital structure generated 46.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 29.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.