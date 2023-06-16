Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) has decreased by -0.88 when compared to last closing price of 9.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Right Now?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLYA is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLYA is $13.33, which is $4.28 above the current price. The public float for PLYA is 127.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLYA on June 16, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

PLYA stock saw an increase of -2.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.23% and a quarterly increase of 2.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.84% for PLYA’s stock, with a 21.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

PLYA Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 38.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Peterson Karl Mr., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.23 back on Jun 13. After this action, Peterson Karl Mr. now owns 2,634,033 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $184,600 using the latest closing price.

Maliassas Gregory, the Chief Operating Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 15,000 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Maliassas Gregory is holding 332,688 shares at $136,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+36.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at +6.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.23. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), the company’s capital structure generated 160.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 51.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.