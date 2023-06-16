Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PTPI is 1.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume of PTPI on June 16, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

PTPI) stock’s latest price update

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 14.98 in relation to its previous close of 2.27. However, the company has experienced a 14.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTPI’s Market Performance

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has seen a 14.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -39.86% decline in the past month and a 93.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.06% for PTPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.46% for PTPI’s stock, with a -25.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTPI Trading at -22.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares sank -42.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +155.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +14.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.45 for the present operating margin

-31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -334.40. Equity return is now at value -97.60, with -56.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.