PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) has surged by 1.60 when compared to previous closing price of 13.13, but the company has seen a 4.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PMT is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is $13.94, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for PMT is 86.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. On June 16, 2023, PMT’s average trading volume was 828.08K shares.

PMT’s Market Performance

PMT stock saw an increase of 4.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.30% and a quarterly increase of 11.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.87% for PMT’s stock, with a 1.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PMT Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMT rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust saw 7.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMT starting from Jones Doug, who sale 13,332 shares at the price of $11.74 back on May 22. After this action, Jones Doug now owns 67,400 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, valued at $156,522 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Catherine A., the Director of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchase 256 shares at $12.44 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Lynch Catherine A. is holding 22,489 shares at $3,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMT

The total capital return value is set at 0.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), the company’s capital structure generated 579.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.29. Total debt to assets is 81.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.86 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.