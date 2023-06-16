Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.47 in comparison to its previous close of 27.92, however, the company has experienced a 2.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Right Now?

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) by analysts is $31.59, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for PDCO is 86.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.87% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of PDCO was 703.18K shares.

PDCO’s Market Performance

PDCO’s stock has seen a 2.83% increase for the week, with a 4.85% rise in the past month and a 11.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for Patterson Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.87% for PDCO’s stock, with a 3.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

PDCO Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.07. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw 1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL, who sale 9,443 shares at the price of $29.10 back on Dec 05. After this action, BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL now owns 6,442 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $274,808 using the latest closing price.

Zurbay Donald, the Chief Financial Officer of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 10,180 shares at $29.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Zurbay Donald is holding 78,032 shares at $301,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.90 for the present operating margin

+19.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies Inc. stands at +3.13. The total capital return value is set at 11.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), the company’s capital structure generated 56.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 2.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.