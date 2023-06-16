Parsons Corporation (PSN) Stock Records 13.06% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Parsons Corporation (PSN) has gone up by 1.17% for the week, with a 6.58% rise in the past month and a 13.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.63% for PSN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.56% for PSN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) Right Now?

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Parsons Corporation (PSN) is $51.89, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for PSN is 102.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSN on June 16, 2023 was 457.60K shares.

PSN) stock’s latest price update

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.57relation to previous closing price of 47.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSN Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.49. In addition, Parsons Corporation saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSN starting from Ball George L., who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $41.50 back on Aug 05. After this action, Ball George L. now owns 122,857 shares of Parsons Corporation, valued at $2,905,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.22 for the present operating margin

+22.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corporation stands at +2.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.49. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Parsons Corporation (PSN), the company’s capital structure generated 44.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.00. Total debt to assets is 21.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Parsons Corporation (PSN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.