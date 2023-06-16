Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI)’s stock price has plunge by 2.22relation to previous closing price of 18.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apria Stock Rockets Higher on Acquisition by Owens & Minor

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is $20.00, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for OMI is 73.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OMI on June 16, 2023 was 806.42K shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI stock saw an increase of -9.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.10% and a quarterly increase of 50.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.12% for OMI’s stock, with a -0.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

OMI Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.35. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Pesicka Edward A, who sale 118,928 shares at the price of $20.79 back on Jun 09. After this action, Pesicka Edward A now owns 785,933 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $2,472,941 using the latest closing price.

Pesicka Edward A, the President & CEO of Owens & Minor Inc., sale 118,928 shares at $21.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Pesicka Edward A is holding 904,861 shares at $2,520,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.