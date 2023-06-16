Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) has dropped by -14.77 compared to previous close of 12.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OBIO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) is $20.33, which is $9.42 above the current market price. The public float for OBIO is 23.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On June 16, 2023, OBIO’s average trading volume was 65.99K shares.

OBIO’s Market Performance

The stock of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) has seen a -18.22% decrease in the past week, with a -35.63% drop in the past month, and a -13.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.37% for OBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.24% for OBIO’s stock, with a -10.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBIO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OBIO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

OBIO Trading at -34.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.80%, as shares sank -44.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBIO fell by -18.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.56. In addition, Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. saw 9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OBIO

The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.52. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. (OBIO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.