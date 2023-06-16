Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OTRK is 2.76.

The average price predicted by analysts for OTRK is $2.50, The public float for OTRK is 17.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTRK on June 16, 2023 was 126.12K shares.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK)’s stock price has soared by 12.27 in relation to previous closing price of 0.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/23 that Healthcare CEO Faces Charges of Making Illicit Stock Sales in Prearranged Trades

OTRK’s Market Performance

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has experienced a 14.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.22% rise in the past month, and a 18.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.57% for OTRK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.64% for OTRK’s stock, with a 2.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on August 20th of the previous year 2021.

OTRK Trading at 18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK rose by +14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4691. In addition, Ontrak Inc. saw 49.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Equity return is now at value -479.60, with -186.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.