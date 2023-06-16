Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) has dropped by -5.96 compared to previous close of 20.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLK is $25.20, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for OLK is 39.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.70% of that float. The average trading volume for OLK on June 16, 2023 was 98.92K shares.

OLK’s Market Performance

OLK stock saw a decrease of -9.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.29% for OLK’s stock, with a -6.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for OLK by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for OLK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $27 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

OLK Trading at -11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLK fell by -9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.32. In addition, Olink Holding AB (publ) saw -25.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.02 for the present operating margin

+57.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olink Holding AB (publ) stands at -9.19. The total capital return value is set at -6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.