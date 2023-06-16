Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, NR stock has gone up by 2.51%, with a monthly gain of 20.05% and a quarterly surge of 12.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.42% for Newpark Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.24% for NR’s stock, with a 16.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NR is at 2.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NR is $4.00, The public float for NR is 81.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for NR on June 16, 2023 was 548.87K shares.

NR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) has jumped by 6.90 compared to previous close of 4.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NR Trading at 12.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +17.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw 8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from MINGE JOHN C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Mar 15. After this action, MINGE JOHN C now owns 172,045 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $40,250 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Michael A, the Director of Newpark Resources Inc., purchase 5,251 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Lewis Michael A is holding 76,046 shares at $20,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.74. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.