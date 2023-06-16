New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is $86.38, which is $19.67 above the current market price. The public float for NEWR is 55.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEWR on June 16, 2023 was 778.81K shares.

NEWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) has dropped by -2.84 compared to previous close of 69.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/23 that Software Company New Relic in Talks to Be Sold

NEWR’s Market Performance

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has experienced a -0.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.35% drop in the past month, and a -6.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for NEWR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.61% for NEWR’s stock, with a 5.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $95 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

NEWR Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.42. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Cirne Lewis, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $69.42 back on Jun 06. After this action, Cirne Lewis now owns 5,115,958 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $1,041,300 using the latest closing price.

Friedrichs Kristy, the Chief Operating Officer of New Relic Inc., sale 2,673 shares at $84.05 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Friedrichs Kristy is holding 15,698 shares at $224,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.79 for the present operating margin

+73.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -19.47. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.