New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX: NEWP) has decreased by -1.30 when compared to last closing price of 2.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX: NEWP) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) is $4.16, The public float for NEWP is 85.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEWP on June 16, 2023 was 105.93K shares.

NEWP’s Market Performance

The stock of New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) has seen a -3.81% decrease in the past week, with a -9.38% drop in the past month, and a -2.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for NEWP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.42% for NEWP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.51% for the last 200 days.

NEWP Trading at -9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWP fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, New Pacific Metals Corp. saw 0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWP

The total capital return value is set at -5.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.