NCR Corporation (NCR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is 39.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCR is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NCR Corporation (NCR) is $32.14, which is $6.44 above the current market price. The public float for NCR is 132.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. On June 16, 2023, NCR’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

NCR stock's latest price update

The stock price of NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) has jumped by 1.29 compared to previous close of 24.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/16/22 that NCR Opts to Split in Two Rather Than Sell Itself. The Stock Plummets.

NCR’s Market Performance

NCR Corporation (NCR) has seen a 0.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.12% gain in the past month and a 16.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for NCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.67% for NCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

NCR Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCR rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.53. In addition, NCR Corporation saw 7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCR starting from Welling Glenn W., who purchase 255,309 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Nov 11. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 2,918,047 shares of NCR Corporation, valued at $5,861,291 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of NCR Corporation, purchase 287,808 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 2,683,288 shares at $6,338,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.15 for the present operating margin

+23.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Corporation stands at +0.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.85. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on NCR Corporation (NCR), the company’s capital structure generated 348.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.69. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NCR Corporation (NCR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.