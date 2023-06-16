Navigating the Volatility of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s (EWTX) Stock

In the past week, EWTX stock has gone down by -15.26%, with a monthly decline of -6.84% and a quarterly surge of 15.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.03% for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.37% for EWTX’s stock, with a -5.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) is $23.50, which is $14.68 above the current market price. The public float for EWTX is 62.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWTX on June 16, 2023 was 191.88K shares.

EWTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) has decreased by -8.40 when compared to last closing price of 9.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EWTX Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX fell by -15.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from Donovan Joanne M., who sale 3,254 shares at the price of $8.90 back on May 02. After this action, Donovan Joanne M. now owns 9,960 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., valued at $28,977 using the latest closing price.

KOCH KEVIN, the President and CEO of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,203 shares at $8.90 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that KOCH KEVIN is holding 7,213 shares at $28,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

The total capital return value is set at -22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.65. Equity return is now at value -23.60, with -22.50 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 1.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.