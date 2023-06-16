Morningstar Inc. (MORN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MORN is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MORN is $200.00, The public float for MORN is 25.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MORN on June 16, 2023 was 139.02K shares.

MORN) stock’s latest price update

Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.69 in relation to previous closing price of 207.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MORN’s Market Performance

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) has experienced a 0.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.90% rise in the past month, and a 12.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for MORN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.69% for MORN’s stock, with a -5.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MORN Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORN rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.32. In addition, Morningstar Inc. saw -4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORN starting from Mansueto Joseph D, who sale 3,423 shares at the price of $204.63 back on Jun 14. After this action, Mansueto Joseph D now owns 11,396,582 shares of Morningstar Inc., valued at $700,456 using the latest closing price.

Mansueto Joseph D, the Executive Chairman of Morningstar Inc., sale 10,539 shares at $203.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Mansueto Joseph D is holding 11,400,005 shares at $2,143,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+49.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morningstar Inc. stands at +3.78. The total capital return value is set at 10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.22. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Morningstar Inc. (MORN), the company’s capital structure generated 109.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.30. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morningstar Inc. (MORN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.