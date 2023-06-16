Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MOD is at 2.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MOD is $36.60, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume for MOD on June 16, 2023 was 393.98K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 31.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOD’s Market Performance

MOD’s stock has fallen by -2.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 47.92% and a quarterly rise of 48.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.23% for Modine Manufacturing Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.64% for MOD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 50.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $40 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

MOD Trading at 32.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +46.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.31. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 57.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Patterson Christopher William, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $32.09 back on Jun 07. After this action, Patterson Christopher William now owns 114,715 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $12,834 using the latest closing price.

Lucareli Michael B, the EVP, CFO of Modine Manufacturing Company, sale 15,255 shares at $30.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Lucareli Michael B is holding 299,604 shares at $459,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Company stands at +6.66. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.