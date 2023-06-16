McKesson Corporation (MCK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCK is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCK is $444.53, which is $45.47 above the current price. The public float for MCK is 135.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCK on June 16, 2023 was 950.40K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MCK) stock’s latest price update

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK)’s stock price has increased by 2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 391.25. However, the company has seen a 2.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming. Two Ohio Counties Differ on How to Spend It.

MCK’s Market Performance

McKesson Corporation (MCK) has experienced a 2.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.02% rise in the past month, and a 17.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for MCK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.85% for MCK’s stock, with a 8.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MCK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $420 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

MCK Trading at 5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCK rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $392.75. In addition, McKesson Corporation saw 6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCK starting from TYLER BRIAN S., who sale 3,471 shares at the price of $400.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, TYLER BRIAN S. now owns 129,714 shares of McKesson Corporation, valued at $1,388,400 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thomas L, the EVP, Chief Strategy & BDO of McKesson Corporation, sale 645 shares at $395.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Rodgers Thomas L is holding 2,544 shares at $255,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.61 for the present operating margin

+4.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for McKesson Corporation stands at +1.29. Equity return is now at value -96.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, McKesson Corporation (MCK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.