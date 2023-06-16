Make Informed Decisions with ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) Stock Updates

The stock of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has gone up by 3.59% for the week, with a 11.97% rise in the past month and a 13.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.97% for ZIP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for ZIP’s stock, with a -1.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) Right Now?

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.04x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) by analysts is $19.20, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for ZIP is 52.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.87% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ZIP was 725.81K shares.

ZIP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) has jumped by 1.09 compared to previous close of 16.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that What ZipRecruiter’s Outlook Says About the Job Market

ZIP Trading at 2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.12. In addition, ZipRecruiter Inc. saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from SIEGEL IAN H., who sale 15,626 shares at the price of $16.74 back on Jun 12. After this action, SIEGEL IAN H. now owns 0 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc., valued at $261,537 using the latest closing price.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T., the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of ZipRecruiter Inc., sale 1,787 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. is holding 80,656 shares at $28,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.75 for the present operating margin

+90.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZipRecruiter Inc. stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.69. Equity return is now at value 75.50, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,956.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.14. Total debt to assets is 78.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,937.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.