Magna International Inc. (MGA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is 37.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGA is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is $62.80, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for MGA is 285.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On June 16, 2023, MGA’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

MGA) stock’s latest price update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA)’s stock price has soared by 0.96 in relation to previous closing price of 56.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/20/22 that Magna International to Buy Veoneer Active Safety for $1.5 Billion

MGA’s Market Performance

MGA’s stock has risen by 7.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.55% and a quarterly rise of 10.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Magna International Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.73% for MGA’s stock, with a 2.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGA Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.43. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw 1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Magna International Inc. (MGA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.