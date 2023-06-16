Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 237.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) by analysts is $9.71, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for LOMA is 116.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of LOMA was 173.51K shares.

LOMA) stock’s latest price update

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 6.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LOMA’s Market Performance

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) has experienced a -2.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.39% rise in the past month, and a 5.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for LOMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.70% for LOMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on August 27th of the previous year 2020.

LOMA Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOMA fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.32. In addition, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima saw -0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.94.

Based on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 18.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.87. Total debt to assets is 10.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.