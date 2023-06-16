Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LTBR is 2.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LTBR is $126.00, The public float for LTBR is 11.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LTBR on June 16, 2023 was 39.53K shares.

LTBR) stock’s latest price update

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR)’s stock price has soared by 7.13 in relation to previous closing price of 4.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LTBR’s Market Performance

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) has experienced a 5.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.56% rise in the past month, and a 31.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for LTBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.23% for LTBR’s stock, with a 14.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LTBR Trading at 22.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +20.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTBR rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Lightbridge Corporation saw 31.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTBR starting from AK Jensen Investment Managemen, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Jan 13. After this action, AK Jensen Investment Managemen now owns 1,241,165 shares of Lightbridge Corporation, valued at $90,350 using the latest closing price.

AK Jensen Investment Managemen, the 10% Owner of Lightbridge Corporation, purchase 38,198 shares at $4.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that AK Jensen Investment Managemen is holding 1,221,165 shares at $174,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTBR

Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -24.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 82.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.