LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Stock Showcases 6.60% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, LX stock has gone up by 1.61%, with a monthly decline of -1.56% and a quarterly surge of 8.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.45% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.60% for LX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is above average at 3.24x. The 36-month beta value for LX is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LX is $24.86, which is $0.9 above than the current price. The public float for LX is 119.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume of LX on June 16, 2023 was 405.92K shares.

LX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) has surged by 4.98 when compared to previous closing price of 2.41, but the company has seen a 1.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LX stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for LX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LX in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $3.45 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

LX Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw 33.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+58.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), the company’s capital structure generated 105.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.27. Total debt to assets is 40.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In summary, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.