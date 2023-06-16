Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.86 in comparison to its previous close of 3.69, however, the company has experienced a -3.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LRMR is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LRMR is $11.36, which is $8.48 above than the current price. The public float for LRMR is 39.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.50% of that float. The average trading volume of LRMR on June 16, 2023 was 261.70K shares.

LRMR’s Market Performance

LRMR stock saw a decrease of -3.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.73% for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.31% for LRMR’s stock, with a -18.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRMR stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for LRMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LRMR in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

LRMR Trading at -19.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRMR fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRMR starting from Celano Michael, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on May 17. After this action, Celano Michael now owns 112,746 shares of Larimar Therapeutics Inc., valued at $18,632 using the latest closing price.

BEN-MAIMON CAROLE, the President and CEO of Larimar Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.71 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that BEN-MAIMON CAROLE is holding 266,829 shares at $18,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRMR

The total capital return value is set at -39.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.11. Equity return is now at value -34.10, with -29.90 for asset returns.

Based on Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.65. Total debt to assets is 4.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.