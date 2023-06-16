Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 115.00. However, the company has seen a 1.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/07/21 that Twitter, IAC, Nvidia, Conagra: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) is 30.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LW is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is $120.71, which is $5.76 above the current market price. The public float for LW is 139.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On June 16, 2023, LW’s average trading volume was 1.31M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW’s stock has seen a 1.18% increase for the week, with a 0.97% rise in the past month and a 16.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.11% for LW’s stock, with a 20.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $115 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

LW Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.43. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Miller Sharon L., who sale 4,350 shares at the price of $115.00 back on May 19. After this action, Miller Sharon L. now owns 49,859 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $500,250 using the latest closing price.

Jones Gregory W, the VP AND CONTROLLER of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $97.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Jones Gregory W is holding 6,384 shares at $97,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 13.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 100.50, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 791.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.79. Total debt to assets is 68.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 776.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.