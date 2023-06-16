Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) has surged by 1.58 when compared to previous closing price of 226.98, but the company has seen a 4.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/22 that Labcorp to Spin Off Clinical-Development Business

Is It Worth Investing in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) is above average at 20.95x. The 36-month beta value for LH is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LH is $272.14, which is $42.52 above than the current price. The public float for LH is 88.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume of LH on June 16, 2023 was 577.60K shares.

LH’s Market Performance

The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has seen a 4.45% increase in the past week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month, and a 5.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for LH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.74% for LH’s stock, with a 0.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $250 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

LH Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LH rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.73. In addition, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LH starting from Kirchgraber Paul R, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $216.91 back on May 19. After this action, Kirchgraber Paul R now owns 12,946 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, valued at $932,707 using the latest closing price.

Schroeder Mark S, the EVP, Pres Diagnostics & COO of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, sale 1,500 shares at $216.77 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Schroeder Mark S is holding 6,687 shares at $325,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+27.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.92. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), the company’s capital structure generated 62.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.40. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.