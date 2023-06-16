Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) by analysts is $16.70, which is $2.93 above the current market price. The public float for KTOS is 123.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of KTOS was 745.84K shares.

The stock price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) has plunged by -0.68 when compared to previous closing price of 13.87, but the company has seen a -3.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KTOS’s Market Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has experienced a -3.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.51% drop in the past month, and a 9.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for KTOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for KTOS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 33.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Fendley Steven S., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $14.42 back on Jun 07. After this action, Fendley Steven S. now owns 347,045 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $360,532 using the latest closing price.

Fendley Steven S., the President, US Division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Fendley Steven S. is holding 347,045 shares at $349,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.