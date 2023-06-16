Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by analysts is $187.33, which is $20.34 above the current market price. The public float for KEYS is 177.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of KEYS was 1.12M shares.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.75 in relation to its previous close of 164.18. However, the company has experienced a 1.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/17/23 that Keysight Is Unlocking Gains

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS’s stock has risen by 1.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.89% and a quarterly rise of 6.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Keysight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.90% for KEYS’s stock, with a 0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $189 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at 7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.13. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw -3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from NARAYANAN KAILASH, who sale 500 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, NARAYANAN KAILASH now owns 26,169 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $82,500 using the latest closing price.

PAGE JOHN, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $163.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that PAGE JOHN is holding 36,219 shares at $3,276,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.65 for the present operating margin

+63.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at +20.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.88. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.66. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.