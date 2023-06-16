Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has gone up by 15.17% for the week, with a 12.72% rise in the past month and a -21.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.91% for KIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.71% for KIQ’s stock, with a -8.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) by analysts is $2.30, The public float for KIQ is 52.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of KIQ was 54.60K shares.

KIQ) stock’s latest price update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KIQ Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ rose by +15.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2473. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw -11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kelso Technologies Inc. stands at -12.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.