Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) is above average at 12.51x. The 36-month beta value for JBI is also noteworthy at 0.78.

The average price estimated by analysts for JBI is $14.25, which is $4.54 above than the current price. The public float for JBI is 134.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume of JBI on June 16, 2023 was 608.43K shares.

JBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) has increased by 0.31 when compared to last closing price of 9.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JBI’s Market Performance

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has experienced a 1.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.22% rise in the past month, and a -8.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for JBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.22% for JBI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBI stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for JBI by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for JBI in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $15 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

JBI Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBI rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.35. In addition, Janus International Group Inc. saw 2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBI starting from CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who sale 1,900,000 shares at the price of $9.31 back on Dec 14. After this action, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. now owns 409,320 shares of Janus International Group Inc., valued at $17,689,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBI

Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.