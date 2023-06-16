Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 115.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) is above average at 19.24x. The 36-month beta value for J is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for J is $148.21, which is $33.65 above than the current price. The public float for J is 125.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of J on June 16, 2023 was 605.99K shares.

J’s Market Performance

J stock saw an increase of -0.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.40% and a quarterly increase of -1.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.08% for J’s stock, with a -1.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $137 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

J Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.02. In addition, Jacobs Solutions Inc. saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from Berryman Kevin C, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $114.25 back on May 30. After this action, Berryman Kevin C now owns 252,132 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc., valued at $171,375 using the latest closing price.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., the Executive Chair of Jacobs Solutions Inc., sale 6,666 shares at $115.20 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. is holding 601,290 shares at $767,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Solutions Inc. stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.58. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), the company’s capital structure generated 68.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.73. Total debt to assets is 28.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.