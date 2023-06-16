Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) by analysts is $23.33, which is $14.33 above the current market price. The public float for ICVX is 34.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.86% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ICVX was 177.75K shares.

ICVX) stock’s latest price update

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX)’s stock price has dropped by -10.89 in relation to previous closing price of 10.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICVX’s Market Performance

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) has seen a -6.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.22% gain in the past month and a 28.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.46% for ICVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.87% for ICVX’s stock, with a 39.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICVX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ICVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICVX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $27 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

ICVX Trading at 17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, Icosavax Inc. saw 13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from Cearley Cassia, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on May 23. After this action, Cearley Cassia now owns 141,847 shares of Icosavax Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Holtzman Douglas, the Chief Scientific Officer of Icosavax Inc., sale 20,443 shares at $6.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Holtzman Douglas is holding 290,054 shares at $124,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

Equity return is now at value -41.90, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.