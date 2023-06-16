IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC)’s stock price has increased by 2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 61.16. However, the company has seen a 7.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IAC is at 1.67.

The average price suggested by analysts for IAC is $82.33, which is $19.29 above the current market price. The public float for IAC is 78.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume for IAC on June 16, 2023 was 680.23K shares.

IAC’s Market Performance

The stock of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has seen a 7.22% increase in the past week, with a 7.29% rise in the past month, and a 22.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for IAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.78% for IAC’s stock, with a 19.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $54 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

IAC Trading at 15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAC rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.51. In addition, IAC/InterActiveCorp saw 41.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAC starting from EISNER MICHAEL D, who purchase 32,600 shares at the price of $47.91 back on Nov 23. After this action, EISNER MICHAEL D now owns 157,084 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp, valued at $1,561,866 using the latest closing price.

EISNER MICHAEL D, the Director of IAC/InterActiveCorp, purchase 73,641 shares at $46.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that EISNER MICHAEL D is holding 124,484 shares at $3,444,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.53 for the present operating margin

+55.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAC/InterActiveCorp stands at -22.40. The total capital return value is set at -2.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.84. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -4.90 for asset returns.

Based on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), the company’s capital structure generated 44.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.77. Total debt to assets is 25.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.