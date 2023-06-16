Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) is above average at 10.99x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLP is 2.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLP on June 16, 2023 was 361.48K shares.

HLP) stock’s latest price update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP)’s stock price has dropped by -5.65 in relation to previous closing price of 2.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for HLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.18% for HLP’s stock, with a -10.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HLP Trading at -9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLP rose by +5.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Hongli Group Inc. saw -23.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLP

Equity return is now at value 24.80, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.