Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) by analysts is $7.87, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for HIMX is 172.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of HIMX was 790.38K shares.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.93relation to previous closing price of 7.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HIMX’s Market Performance

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has seen a 2.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.55% gain in the past month and a -3.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for HIMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.93% for HIMX’s stock, with a 10.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

HIMX Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw 21.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.46. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

To sum up, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.