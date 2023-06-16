HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is $82.00, which is $19.59 above the current market price. The public float for HQY is 82.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HQY on June 16, 2023 was 611.31K shares.

HQY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) has plunged by -1.93 when compared to previous closing price of 63.64, but the company has seen a -1.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY’s stock has fallen by -1.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.11% and a quarterly rise of 5.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for HealthEquity Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.93% for HQY’s stock, with a -0.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

HQY Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.77. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Rosner Elimelech, who sale 10,156 shares at the price of $64.29 back on Jun 12. After this action, Rosner Elimelech now owns 70,334 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $652,925 using the latest closing price.

Wellborn Gayle Furgurson, the Director of HealthEquity Inc., sale 5,237 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Wellborn Gayle Furgurson is holding 12,023 shares at $324,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at -3.03. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.