Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is $1.50, which is -$1.77 below the current market price. The public float for HCTI is 1.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCTI on June 16, 2023 was 50.47K shares.

HCTI) stock’s latest price update

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HCTI’s Market Performance

HCTI’s stock has risen by 9.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.01% and a quarterly drop of -5.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.32% for Healthcare Triangle Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.98% for HCTI’s stock, with a 8.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCTI Trading at 11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares surge +21.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw 81.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.70 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -20.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.